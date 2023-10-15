Online Adult Support Group meeting for International Stuttering Awareness Day

To mark International Stuttering Awareness Day today, the Irish Stammering Association is hosting a series of events throughout the week.

There will be an Adult Support Group meeting this Tuesday at 7pm which will be held online.

In Ireland, around 5 percent of children experience stammering, which typically resolves on its own.

However, around 1 percent of the population continues to stammer into adulthood.

David Heney, the Chairman of the Irish Stammering Association, the events will be held for the entire week culminating next Sunday.