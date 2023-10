Police in the north are becoming increasingly concerned for missing person Joseph Colhoun.

Described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, medium build, fair hair and blue eyes.

Joseph was last seen on the 3rd of October 2023 in the Derry area.

He may have links to the Republic of Ireland.

If anyone has any information can you please make contact on 101 and quote reference number 1217 of 14/10/23.