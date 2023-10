RTÉ is being urged not to let the government attention on the broadcaster go to waste.

Director General Kevin Bakhurst revealed this week that RTÉ will run out of money by spring if it doesn’t receive a government bailout.

It’s facing a 21 million euro drop in TV licence revenue by the end of this year, in the wake of the payments scandal.

Larry Bass from Shinawill says it’s rare for the government to dedicate so much time and attention to RTÉ: