For the first time in thirty years, Downings has won the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship after defeating Malin in a nail-biting game on Sunday evening at O’Donnell Park.

It ended, Downings 0-11 Malin 0-9.

After the match, Oisin Kelly spoke with the winning manager on the day, Kevin Cookie, and he said his club “waited 30 years for this” and went on to say, “It’s just surreal”..

Also, Oisin spoke with Downings players Oisin Boyce and Johnny McGroddy…