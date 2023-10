Bonagee FAI Junior Cup dreams have ended today, following a 4-0 defeat to Cockhill Celtic at Dry Arch Park on Sunday afternoon.

Jay Bradley’s two goals and Grabhan Friel’s goal put Celtic 3-0 up at the half. Luke Rudden scored the only goal in the second half to give his team the win.

After the match Highland’s Chris Ashmore spoke with losing manager on the day, Jason Gibson and he said “We got punished for errors today”…