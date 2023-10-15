Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

“We’ve great fire power” – Gavin Cullen

Following a 4-0 victory over Bonagee United at Dry Arch Park on Sunday afternoon, Cockhill Celtic has advanced to the next round of the FAI Junior Cup.

Jay Bradley’s two goals and Grabhan Friel’s goal helped Celtic lead 3-0 at the half. Luke Rudden scored the lone goal in the second half to give his team the win.

Gavin Cullen, the winning manager, said after the match to Highland’s Chris Ashmore, “”We’ve great fire power” ” in reference to his attackers on this particular day.

Chris also got the reaction of Jay Bradley…

 

 

