County Final Preview: The Managers – Martin Regan & Ronan MacNiallais



Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair will renew their rivalry when they meet in Sunday’s Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship Final at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

The clubs played out an epic trilogy in 2019 as the Glenties outfit took the win against the then Donegal and Ulster Champions.

Naomh Conaill have been the side of the modern age in Donegal and will play in a 7th final in a row.

Manager Martin Regan says the team still want to make the most of these opportunities and they continue to show the hunger for success.



Gaoth Dobhair may be underdogs but the Maghergallon men have been in this situation before as they chase a 16th title and a first since 2018.

Ronan MacNiallais took on the managers job at the start of the season and making the final wasn’t top of his list in his first year in charge.

The Gaoth Dobhair man knows they will need a lot to go their way if they are to get their hands on the Dr Maguire Cup.



Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair in the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday 22nd October from 4pm with Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh, Brendan Kilcoyne & Brendan Devenney in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top Letterkenny.

