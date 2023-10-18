Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

County Final Preview: The Managers – Martin Regan & Ronan MacNiallais


Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair will renew their rivalry when they meet in Sunday’s Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship Final at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

The clubs played out an epic trilogy in 2019 as the Glenties outfit took the win against the then Donegal and Ulster Champions.

Naomh Conaill have been the side of the modern age in Donegal and will play in a 7th final in a row.

Manager Martin Regan says the team still want to make the most of these opportunities and they continue to show the hunger for success.

Gaoth Dobhair may be underdogs but the Maghergallon men have been in this situation before as they chase a 16th title and a first since 2018.

Ronan MacNiallais took on the managers job at the start of the season and making the final wasn’t top of his list in his first year in charge.

The Gaoth Dobhair man knows they will need a lot to go their way if they are to get their hands on the Dr Maguire Cup.

Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair in the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday 22nd October from 4pm with Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh, Brendan Kilcoyne & Brendan Devenney in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top Letterkenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fire service
News, Top Stories

Donegal to get two new fire appliances under government funding

18 October 2023
derry fire dog
News, Top Stories

Family overjoyed to be reunited with beloved dog after Derry fire

18 October 2023
Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Fein calls for public timeline for Nationals Children’s Hospital

18 October 2023
NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call to further extend visiting season at Newmills Corn and Flax Mill

18 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Fire service
News, Top Stories

Donegal to get two new fire appliances under government funding

18 October 2023
derry fire dog
News, Top Stories

Family overjoyed to be reunited with beloved dog after Derry fire

18 October 2023
Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sinn Fein calls for public timeline for Nationals Children’s Hospital

18 October 2023
NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call to further extend visiting season at Newmills Corn and Flax Mill

18 October 2023
cso mean pay
News, Top Stories

Border region ranks lowest in mean and median hourly pay

18 October 2023
dunkineelynsguard
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding outside primary school

18 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube