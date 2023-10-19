Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Goals send St Eunans College into Corn na nÓg quarter finals

The St Eunans College U14.5 boys are through to the Corn na nÓg quarter final after a tough fought 4-10 to 2-12 victory over St. Pats Cavan.

Three quickfire first half goals from Finn Nolan, Evan Duffy, Mark Mc Guinness (penalty) had the Letterkenny side 3-5 to 1-8 up at half time.

The sides were level heading into the closing five minutes of the game but a Cathal Doherty goal and two long range frees from Ryan Buckley would give St Eunans the victory.

It only the second time the college has progressed to the last eight of the Corn na nOg, the first was in 2011 while it’s also thought to be the first win over a Cavan side at any age group in the history of the Sentry Hill College since 1906.

