LUH ED concerns local management issue – Tanaiste

The Tanaiste believes issues at the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is an issue with management locally.

The Health Minister is due to meet with a group of Donegal doctors next week who wrote to him calling for urgent action to address issues at the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital.

78 Donegal GPs signed the letter to Minister Stephen Donnelly which described the health system as broken and raised concerns over patient safety in the ED, particularly over timely access to services.

The Tanaiste says he has read the letter.

11 consultants at Letterkenny University Hospital have also written to Minister Donnelly.

In responding to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, Micheal Martin has acknowledged the pressures at the hospital’s Emergency Department:

 

 

Well, Deputy Pringle says the lengthy waiting times facing patients at the hospital is continuous evidence that urgent action is needed:

