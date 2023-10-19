Mixed results for ATU Donegal sides this week

It was a mixed day for the ATU Gaelic football teams on Wednesday as the freshers won by seven points but the seniors were beaten in a double header played at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey against St Mary’s College.

The freshers team, under the captaincy of Termon’s Cormac Gallagher came away with a 0-12 to 0-5 win against the Belfast side.

Downings Paddy Mc Elwee top scored with 0-6 while there were also good performances from Charlie Bennett, Oran Doherty and Conor McGinty.

It was a tough night however for the ATU senior team, as they were beaten 4-7 to 0-7 in tough conditions. ATU battled well throughout but left themselves with too much to do after half time when trailed by six points.

Elsewhere, the ATU men’s soccer team lost 3-1 to Maynooth University in the CUFL Colleges Men Premier Division on Tuesday.

Tiernan Brown scored the ATU’s goal but the Donegal side ended the game with ten men as Browne was also sent off.

They play TU Dublin at home next week.