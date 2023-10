The people of north west Donegal have been issued notice of possible water supply issues due to a burst water main.

The affected areas include Baltoney Lower, Baltoney Upper, Falcarragh and Gortahork.

Works are scheduled to take place until 7pm this evening.

Uisce Eireann recommend allowing up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

Updates can be found on the Uisce Eireann website using the following reference number: DON00069451.