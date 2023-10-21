Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal boxers crowned at National Senior Championships

Fighting out of Raphoe Boxing Club, Danny Duffy and Cathal McLaughlin won their finals at the National Senior Championships in Dublin.

This morning, Cathal McLaughlin won the middleweight final against Dubliner TJ King, 4-1. Last night, Danny was victorious at bantamweight, overcoming Oisin Worsencroft 5-0.

Also last night, Illies Cahir Gormley lost his semi-final fight against David O’Neil at welterweight 5-0, and Ballyshannon’s superheavyweight Danny Byrne missed out in the final after he was knocked out in the second round by Harry Geraghty.

paul reid
Citizens Assembly members to vote this weekend on what to recommend to Government in terms of future legislation on drug use

21 October 2023
lifford event
Public information event on Active Travel Project in Lifford to be held this Wednesday

21 October 2023
puppy
Cavalier pup found in Donegal

21 October 2023
Gardai
Gardaí in Donegal to attend ATU Careers Fair

21 October 2023
