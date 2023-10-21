Donegal boxers crowned at National Senior Championships

Fighting out of Raphoe Boxing Club, Danny Duffy and Cathal McLaughlin won their finals at the National Senior Championships in Dublin.

This morning, Cathal McLaughlin won the middleweight final against Dubliner TJ King, 4-1. Last night, Danny was victorious at bantamweight, overcoming Oisin Worsencroft 5-0.

Also last night, Illies Cahir Gormley lost his semi-final fight against David O’Neil at welterweight 5-0, and Ballyshannon’s superheavyweight Danny Byrne missed out in the final after he was knocked out in the second round by Harry Geraghty.