Goals galore in Donegal League and Ulster Shield games

There was an average of four goals a game in the Donegal Junior League and Ulster Shield games on Saturday.

In the biggest win of the day Bonagee United Reserves thumped Gweedore United Reserves 11-0 in the Finn Travel Saturday League Division 3 where Erne Wanderers maintained their 100% record and are top after a 5-1 win away to Lagan Harps.

Saturday 21st October, 2023
Glencar Inn Saturday D1
Donegal Town 3 vs 2 Cappry Rovers
Old Orchard Saturday D2
Ballybofey United 0 vs 2 Castlefin Celtic
Drumbar United 3 vs 0 Milford United
Drumoghill Res 2 vs 2 Gweedore Celtic
Finn Travel Saturday D3
Bonagee United 11 vs 0 Gweedore United
Lagan Harps 1 vs 5 Erne Wanderers FC
Ulster Shield
Arranmore United 0 vs 3 Redcastle FC
Glenea United 0 vs 3 Cockhill Celtic
Oldtown Celtic 4 vs 0 Buncrana Hearts
