Goals galore in Donegal League and Ulster Shield games

There was an average of four goals a game in the Donegal Junior League and Ulster Shield games on Saturday.
In the biggest win of the day Bonagee United Reserves thumped Gweedore United Reserves 11-0 in the Finn Travel Saturday League Division 3 where Erne Wanderers maintained their 100% record and are top after a 5-1 win away to Lagan Harps.
|Saturday 21st October, 2023
|Glencar Inn Saturday D1
|Donegal Town
|3
|vs
|2
|Cappry Rovers
|Old Orchard Saturday D2
|Ballybofey United
|0
|vs
|2
|Castlefin Celtic
|Drumbar United
|3
|vs
|0
|Milford United
|Drumoghill Res
|2
|vs
|2
|Gweedore Celtic
|Finn Travel Saturday D3
|Bonagee United
|11
|vs
|0
|Gweedore United
|Lagan Harps
|1
|vs
|5
|Erne Wanderers FC
|Ulster Shield
|Arranmore United
|0
|vs
|3
|Redcastle FC
|Glenea United
|0
|vs
|3
|Cockhill Celtic
|Oldtown Celtic
|4
|vs
|0
|Buncrana Hearts