Nineteen-year-old Kirk McLaughlin bagged a hat-trick as Institute defeated Bangor 4-0 to leapfrog over their opponents and into third place in the Irish League Championship.

Institute led 1-o at the break through a Shaun Leppard goal and McLaughlin added three goals in the second half.

Meanwhile, Dergview, under new manager Emmet Friars, moved up a place to 10th as they defeated Newington 2-1.