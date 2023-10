Pettigo are the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior ‘C’ Champions for 2024.

This afternoon they got the better of MacCumhaill’s by just a point as they won by 1-5 to 0-7.

Although Pettigo got an early goal, MacCumhaill’s went in leading at the break by 0-5 to 1-1.

But the south Donegal club restored their lead and held off some late pressure from the Twin Towns men to lift the silverware.