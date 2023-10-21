St Mary’s Convoy win Donegal Junior B title after replay

St Mary’s, Convoy overcame Robert Emmets by 0-12 to 1-8 in a well-contested Donegal Junior B Championship Replay played at the Cross, Killygordon.

Jordan Tourish scored an early goal for the Castlefin side but Convoy went into the break with a single point advantage, 0-7 to 1-3.

Robert Emmets were in the lead in the second half but battling St. Mary’s fought back and helped by three points from Conor Bonner went on to secure victory by the narrowest of margins.

In the original game, the sides had drawn, St, Mary’s 1-7 to 2-4 for Robert Emmets.