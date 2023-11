Anne Marie McGlynn won her first Irish marathon title on Sunday in Dublin.

The 43-year-old Letterkenny AC athlete was the first Irish lady and the fifth woman home in the Dublin Marathon, with a time of 2 hours, 34 minutes, and 13 seconds, almost three minutes ahead of the next Irish woman. McGlynn ended up finishing 49th overall.

Sunday’s run was her third attempt at winning the title.

Anne Marie looks back on her win and looks to the future as she speaks with Highland’s Jordan McDaid.