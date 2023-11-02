Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Gusts of 106km/h recorded at Malin Head in October

Nine weather stations have already recorded a year’s amount of rain – with two months remaining.

Met Eireann has released its climate report looking at conditions over October.

The wettest day of the month was on the 18th at Cork Airport – which had its highest daily amount of rain since 1995.

Another area in Cork – Moore Park – had its wettest October in 59 years.

While nine weather stations – including in Dublin, Cavan, Sligo, Meath, Roscommon, Mayo and Tipperary – all had record high temperatures for October.

The highest gusts meanwhile, were recorded at Malin Head.

Wind speeds of 106km/h were recorded at the weather station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IFA logo
News, Top Stories

2023 potato harvest ‘rapidly turning into salvage operation’ – IFA

2 November 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News & Obituaries – Thursday November 2nd

2 November 2023
windred
News, Top Stories

Gusts of 106km/h recorded at Malin Head in October

2 November 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Unemployment rate up in October

2 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

IFA logo
News, Top Stories

2023 potato harvest ‘rapidly turning into salvage operation’ – IFA

2 November 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News & Obituaries – Thursday November 2nd

2 November 2023
windred
News, Top Stories

Gusts of 106km/h recorded at Malin Head in October

2 November 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Unemployment rate up in October

2 November 2023
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

HSE apologises over comments made about Donegal child with Down Syndrome

2 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube