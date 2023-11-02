Gusts of 106km/h recorded at Malin Head in October

Nine weather stations have already recorded a year’s amount of rain – with two months remaining.

Met Eireann has released its climate report looking at conditions over October.

The wettest day of the month was on the 18th at Cork Airport – which had its highest daily amount of rain since 1995.

Another area in Cork – Moore Park – had its wettest October in 59 years.

While nine weather stations – including in Dublin, Cavan, Sligo, Meath, Roscommon, Mayo and Tipperary – all had record high temperatures for October.

The highest gusts meanwhile, were recorded at Malin Head.

Wind speeds of 106km/h were recorded at the weather station.