A HIQA report has been published today surrounding an unannounced inspection of a centre for adults with disabilities in Donegal.

The Riverside centre had four residence in attendance on the days of inspection in July of this year.

No-non compliances were noted.

Five substantial compliances were noted.

This was in the areas of governance and management, communication, general welfare and development, premises and protection.

A link to the full report can be found HERE.