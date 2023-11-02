Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, Cllr Paul Canning addresses traffic delays in Newtowncunningham this week, a Durham PhD student discusses his study on the psychological impact of warning labels on red meat packaging, and three members of Donegal Youth Council preview their annual conference which takes place next week……..  

Dr Joseph O’Neill of Letterkenny Palestine discusses the situation in Gaza, we speak to Pauric about the petition he has launched seeking progress on the Bonagee Link and new bridge over the River Swilly in Letterkenny, and Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey says the visit to Donegal this week of an EU Parliament Delegation was a worthwhile and productive venture……… 

In the third hour, Senator Niall Blaney says there may be progress on the Bonagee Link within a short few years, we speak to the co-author of a new book on the Don Tidey kidnapping, the EPA launches a new charter aimed at cutting food waste, and Tourism Ireland welcomes a National Geographic recommendation that people visit the Wild Atlantic Way, and in particular, Fanad lighthouse…. 

