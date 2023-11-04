Down Syndrome Ireland ‘deeply concerned’ at comments made by CDNT professional in Donegal

Down Syndrome Ireland says it is deeply concerned by comments reportedly made by an HSE Children’s Disability Network Team professional in Donegal.

The family of a child with Down Syndrome was told last week that ‘children with Down Syndrome learn differently and they can be quite lazy’.

Down Syndrome Ireland says as well as being utterly factually false, statements and attitudes such as those highlighted this week diminish and demean members’ characters, achievements and potential.

More worryingly, they say; if such attitudes prevail within bodies charged with the care of their members, then they and their families cannot have confidence in the quality of care being offered.

In a statement, Down Syndrome Ireland says harmful language and attitudes similar to what has been outlined, have no place in a modern healthcare system.

They say their members are entitled to the same respect, dignity and consideration as anyone who accesses the health system and do not deserve to be labelled with baseless and harmful preconceptions.

The group is calling on the HSE to liaise with the family directly affected, with Donegal Down Syndrome and with Down Syndrome Ireland to ensure such dismissive attitudes are left firmly in the past.

The HSE this week issued an apology following the comments.

Full Statement from Down Syndrome Ireland:

“Down Syndrome Ireland is deeply concerned by comments reportedly made by an HSE Children’s Disability Network Team professional in Donegal. At the meeting, in which the family of a member with Down syndrome was discussing a care plan for their child, the view was reportedly expressed that children with Down syndrome are “lazy”.

As well as being utterly factually false, statements and attitudes such as these diminish and demean our members’ characters, achievements and potential. More worryingly, if such attitudes prevail within bodies charged with the care of our members, then our members and their families cannot have confidence in the quality of care being offered to them.

Since Down Syndrome Ireland was founded over fifty years ago, attitudes towards people with Down syndrome have changed for the better, as a result of tireless advocacy by people with Down syndrome themselves, and the families and communities which support our members. They have shattered stereotypes and outmoded perceptions of their capabilities and their entitlements.

Harmful language and attitudes such as these have no place in a modern healthcare system. Our members are entitled to the same respect, dignity and consideration as anyone who accesses the health system. They do not deserve to be labelled with baseless and harmful preconceptions, which have the potential to limit our members’ chances in life.

We call on the HSE to liaise with the family directly affected, with Donegal Down Syndrome and with Down Syndrome Ireland to ensure that such dismissive attitudes are left firmly in the past.”