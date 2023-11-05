Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Application deadline for next Deputy Garda Commissioner extended

A foreign national is likely to be appointed to oversee Ireland’s national intelligence service.

The deadline for applications to become the next Deputy Garda Commissioner for Policing Operations has been extended, after no senior gardaí applied for the role.

The Sunday Times reports the appointee would face a tax bill of 100 thousand euro upon retirement due to an error when introducing new rules on pensions in 2014.

Independent TD and former Commander of the Army Ranger Wing, Cathal Berry, claims the next deputy commissioner must be Irish:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Seizure of suspected cannabis in Carndonagh last night

5 November 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

PSNI detectives appeal for information following report of a burglary in Maguiresbridge

5 November 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two people have died in road-related deaths in the past 24 hours

5 November 2023
garda bb 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Application deadline for next Deputy Garda Commissioner extended

5 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Seizure of suspected cannabis in Carndonagh last night

5 November 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

PSNI detectives appeal for information following report of a burglary in Maguiresbridge

5 November 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two people have died in road-related deaths in the past 24 hours

5 November 2023
garda bb 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Application deadline for next Deputy Garda Commissioner extended

5 November 2023
IVF
News, Audio, Top Stories

State’s new free IVF scheme deemed too inaccessible by Labour senator

5 November 2023
smartphones
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for restricted smartphone use for children in all primary schools nationwide

5 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube