Application deadline for next Deputy Garda Commissioner extended

A foreign national is likely to be appointed to oversee Ireland’s national intelligence service.

The deadline for applications to become the next Deputy Garda Commissioner for Policing Operations has been extended, after no senior gardaí applied for the role.

The Sunday Times reports the appointee would face a tax bill of 100 thousand euro upon retirement due to an error when introducing new rules on pensions in 2014.

Independent TD and former Commander of the Army Ranger Wing, Cathal Berry, claims the next deputy commissioner must be Irish: