Royal and Prior Comprehensive School Raphoe pedal for safter cycling routes

One in seven students at the Royal and Prior Comprehensive School in Raphoe say they would cycle to school if proper infrastructure was in place.

The findings come from the school’s Safe Cycle Awareness Campaign.

Students are now calling on Donegal County Council to introduce cycle lanes within a 5km radius of the town, along with traffic calming measures such as speed zones and ramps.

Cody McClintock is a 5th year student who has been involved with the Green Schools initiative for the past 5 years: