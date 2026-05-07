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Donegal included in new corncrake conservation programme

A new €4 million conservation programme is being launched across the west and north west to protect the endangered corncrake.

Corncrakes which still breeds in parts of Donegal, will be the focus of the Natura Communities for Birds initiative.

The project will involve nine sites across Donegal, Mayo and Galway, building on the success of the previous Corncrake LIFE programme.

It aims to support local communities in carrying out conservation actions to help protect and restore habitats for farmland birds.

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