Calls for restricted smartphone use for children in all primary schools nationwide

A voluntary code restricting smartphone use for children should be adopted by all primary schools and agreed to by parents.

That’s the view of Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard, who says successful initiatives in Wicklow and Waterford should be replicated in all primary schools across the country.

It comes as Education Minister Norma Foley plans to deliver a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday, asking parents to take a “collective decision” not to buy smartphones for children.

Senator Lombard says action needs to be taken on this issue: