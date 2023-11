Dungloe are into the Ulster Ladies Junior Football Club Championship final after beating Tyholland of Monaghan on Sunday afternoon.

Full time: Tyholland 2-12, Dungloe 3-10.

The Donegal club had a three-point lead at the break and were eight points up at a stage in the second half, but the Monaghan side fought their way back into the game and scored a goal six minutes from full time but in the end a one point victory sees Dungloe reach the final.