PSNI detectives appeal for information following report of a burglary in Maguiresbridge

PSNI Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a property in Maguiresbridge over the weekend.

It is believed that someone forced entry into a house in the Boyhill Park area between 2pm and midnight last night.

The house was ransacked and a large sum of money was taken.

A second report revealed that at approximately 8.25pm that night, a Red Seat Leon with sports tailpipe and spoiler had collided head on with a vehicle while exiting Boyhill Park.

Detectives are investigating a possible link between both incidents and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have seen the car in the area to get in touch with police on 101.