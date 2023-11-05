Reaction: Rovers boss Stephen McConnell looking forward to draw

Rovers boss Stephen McConnell

Letterkenny Rovers booked their spot in the next round of the FAI Junior Cup, overcoming Aileach FC in Burnfoot on Sunday evening.

Three teams from Donegal are into the next round: Buncrana Hearts after their 5-0 win over Greencastle and Cockhill Celtic after they defeated Kilmacrennan Celtic by four goals to nil.

The only goal of the game was scored on the 41st minute of play by Rover’s Nathan Plumb. Here’s Nathan speaking with Chrish Ashmore after the match:

Rovers manager Stephen McConnell told Chris he’s looking forward to the draw:

Aileach captain Tommy McMonagle on the defeat: