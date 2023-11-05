Seizure of suspected cannabis in Carndonagh last night

A small amount of suspected cannabis was seized in Carndonagh last night.

The seizure was undertaken by Buncrana Roads Policing Unit who were conducting a patrol in Carndonagh overnight when they detected the smell of cannabis from a car.

The driver tested positive for the presence of cannabis and was arrested.

Gardaí in Donegal have reminded people to never drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

They said that the result of this behaviour can be utterly devastating with one poor decision having the potential to change the life of the offender and others.