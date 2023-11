Just 66 couples have been referred to the State’s new free IVF scheme since it launched in September.

The programme covers the cost of one cycle of IVF treatment per couple, who must be referred through a HSE hub to a private provider.

The Mail on Sunday reports that all 66 couples who’ve availed of the scheme so far were referred on by just one of the HSE’s six regional hubs.

Labour senator Marie Sherlock thinks the scheme is too inaccessible: