Two people have died in separate crashes over the last 24 hours.

In Limerick city, a man in his 30s died when the minibus he was driving crashed into Athlunkard Bridge on Corbally Road shortly before 3 o’clock this morning.

While a pedestrian in her 70s died following a collision with a van on the N67 at Moyasta in County Clare at 7 o’clock yesterday evening.

Anyone who was in either area at the time – especially those with camera footage – is asked to contact Gardaí.