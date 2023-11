Investigations are ongoing into a hit and run in Gortahork.

Shortly after 10pm on Thursday night last, a motorist travelling from Meenacladdy towards Bunbeg was struck by an oncoming small white van.

The van driver failed to remain at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured but Gardai are seeking CCTV footage to establish the identity of the other driver.

Gardai are appealing to the driver of the van directly to make contact with them.