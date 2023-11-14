Brogan says new Letterkenny plans can be a catalyst for even more progress

A Letterkenny based councillor says the adoption this week of the Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan sends a very clear message to potential investors that the town and its environs are very much open for businesses.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says the adoption marks the end of a process of compromise and creativity, during which members and officials worked together to overcome problems and identify the best way forward for Letterkenny in the context of its place in the North West City Region.

He says he’s particularly anxious to see issues relating to housing addressed, but acknowledges that will depend on road and infrastructural developments ……….