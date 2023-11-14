Bursary set up in honour of Clannad

A new bursary has been set up in honour of Clannad.

Údarás na Gaeltachta held a special event in Donegal last weekend in recognition of the platform the internationally recognised group have given the Irish language.

To celebrate that further, Údarás na Gaeltachta is awarding a bursary worth €30,000 to assist a Gaeltacht artist in developing new work through the medium of Irish.

The bursary will cover having another artist as a mentor, the hire or purchase of necessary equipment or attending an artists’ residency.