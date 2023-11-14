Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Councils urged to carry out spot checks on household bins

Local councils are being urged to carry out spot checks of peoples bins, and prosecute those who aren’t properly separating their waste.

The Environmental Protection Agency says local authorities aren’t doing enough to improve air or water quality, or make people properly segregate their household waste.

A lack of enforcement on fixing failed septic tanks is another issue.

Donegal County Council is one of 10 local authorities to achieve the required standard in 70% or more of the assessments.

Senior Manager in the Office of Environmental Enforcement in the EPA Valerie Doyle says standards across the country are not where they should be:

