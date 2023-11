It’s reported that text alert schemes in Donegal are to be co-ordinated from a central base in Galway, a change which one local councillor says has been introduced without any consultation with local groups.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says there need to be a meeting of all the local groups to discuss the potential impact of the change, and demand that nothing be done without local consultation and discussion.

Cllr Mc Gowan believes the effectiveness of the Text Alert model could be compromised……..