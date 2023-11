Gardaí are on the hunt for three male teenagers seen in the area of a criminal damage incident in Buncrana.

The door handle of an apartment on St. Mary’s Road was damaged on Saturday afternoon between 3.45pm and 3.50pm.

The teenagers believed to be aged in their early to mid-teens, fled the scene on foot after they were disturbed.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information regarding the teenagers to contact them in Buncrana.