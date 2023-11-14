HSE refers footage of medical records found in St Conal’s Hospital to Gardai

The HSE says they have referred an incident involving a video recorded inside St Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny to Gardai.

The footage which has been circulated on social media shows a person entering the site and trawling through patient files.

In a statement, the HSE says they note that historical patient files which date back several decades and which were stored in a locked facility in a HSE building were illegally accessed.

The matter has also been reported to the Data Protection Commissioner.

The HSE says Letterkenny University Hospital is fully committed to protecting the rights to privacy and confidentiality of all patients under GDPR regulations.

In line with HSE Policy, they say any data incidents are taken very seriously and acted on immediately. Data incidents which are notified to the hospital are comprehensively investigated by Hospital Management.