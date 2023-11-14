Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
INMO to consider industrial action

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation plans to engage with their members shortly about the potential for industrial action.

The nursing union say the HSE’s wider recruitment freeze has “blindsided” them, and is warning it could lead to more nurses and midwives leaving their jobs and the country.

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster told senior managers that consultant appointments, graduate nurses and midwives, and doctors in approved training programmes will be excluded from the recruitment freeze.

Colm Porter from the INMO says the freeze is a serious error:

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 November 2023
St_Conals_Hospital_Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

HSE refers footage of medical records found in St Conal’s Hospital to Gardai

14 November 2023
Garda RPU
News, Audio, Top Stories

14 people arrested for driving under influence in Donegal in past week

14 November 2023
shopping
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retailers and shoppers warned to be vigilant as Christmas shopping season commences

14 November 2023
Advertisement

