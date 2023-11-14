INMO to consider industrial action

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation plans to engage with their members shortly about the potential for industrial action.

The nursing union say the HSE’s wider recruitment freeze has “blindsided” them, and is warning it could lead to more nurses and midwives leaving their jobs and the country.

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster told senior managers that consultant appointments, graduate nurses and midwives, and doctors in approved training programmes will be excluded from the recruitment freeze.

Colm Porter from the INMO says the freeze is a serious error: