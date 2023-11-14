Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
RTE to cut 400 jobs

RTE will be significantly slimmed down following the news the broadcaster is to shed 400 jobs over the next two years.

Its expected to cost RTE in the region of 40 Million Euro.

The news comes as staff get the opportunity to examine the broadcasters new strategic plan today.

In a separate development The Public Accounts Committee will meet this morning to discuss a note taken during a meeting in relation to Ryan Tubridy’s contract.

The Chair of the PAC Brian Stanley says RTE must have a credible workable plan in place in order to restore confidence:

Clannad playing In Teach Leo (Leo's Tavern) in the Donegal Gaeltacht this weekend, Údarás na Gaeltachta hosted a very special event to honour Clannad, the internationally renowned music group from the Donegal Gaeltacht, thanking the group for the emphasis they have placed on their native language and culture throughout their career. -Photo Clive Wasson
Bursary set up in honour of Clannad

Wheelie bins
Councils urged to carry out spot checks on household bins

RTE
RTE to cut 400 jobs

Text Alert
Donegal Text Alert groups should be consulted on plans to move coordination decisions to Galway

