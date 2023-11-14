RTE to cut 400 jobs

RTE will be significantly slimmed down following the news the broadcaster is to shed 400 jobs over the next two years.

Its expected to cost RTE in the region of 40 Million Euro.

The news comes as staff get the opportunity to examine the broadcasters new strategic plan today.

In a separate development The Public Accounts Committee will meet this morning to discuss a note taken during a meeting in relation to Ryan Tubridy’s contract.

The Chair of the PAC Brian Stanley says RTE must have a credible workable plan in place in order to restore confidence: