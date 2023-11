ICTU’s Public Services Committee will meet within the next 24 hours to respond to an invitation to talks on a new pay deal.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe’s inviting unions to talks, facilitated by the Workplace Relations Commission.

The current public sector pay deal, Building Momentum, is due to expire at the end of the year.

Forsa’s Niall Shanahan says cost of living pressures will form a backdrop to their pay demands………..