Clean ups are continuing in West Donegal which bore the brunt of Storm Debi as it hit the county yesterday.

Flash floods in Annagry saw cars destroyed while people were left trapped in their homes in Falcarragh.

Many roads have been washed away in parts also.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says money needs to urgently be made available by Government to repair the damaged infrastructure: