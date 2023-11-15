Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Change to Donegal’s electoral boundary is inevitable – Pringle

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has told the Dail he believes Donegal will inevitably be unified in terms of Dail representation, with a return to two constituencies the most likely way that will be achieved.

Speaking during a Dail debate on the second stage of the Electoral Bill last evening Deputy Pringle said there was a widespread expectation that changes would be made this year, and he believes the reason it didn’t happen was in order to boost the figures in Sligo Leitrim.

He believes the constitutional provisions that govern the figures need to be looked at, and a means found to ensure county boundaries are respected……

 

 

