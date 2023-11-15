Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MacLochlainn urges government to improve pay and conditions for school bus escorts

The Education Minister is being urged to take action to end what’s been described as the unfair treatment of school transport bus escorts.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Dail that these workers escort children with special needs and disabilities to and from school every day on the bus, but their pay and conditions do not reflect the importance of their work.

Deputy McLochlainn compared their situation to that which pertained for many years to school secretaries and caretakers.

Her noted those issues were eventually resolved, and called for the same effort to be applied in this case………

