Property prices in Dublin declined by almost 2% in the year to September.

Outside the capital, they went up by 4%.

CSO figures show the most expensive Eircode area over the year was A94 Blackrock, with a median price of €735,000.

F45 Castlerea had the least expensive price of €130,000.

In the three Donegal Eircode areas, F92 had a median price of €190,000, F94’s median price €185,000 while F93’s median price was €175,000.