Three Donegal Defence Forces members awarded for exemplary values

Three Donegal members of the Defence Forces have received Values Awards for exemplifying the values and standards of Óglaigh na hÉireann.

Private Sean Martin and Private Neil Martin received Integrity Awards and Cpl Barry Foley was honoured as a Values Champion at the ceremony yesterday.

The President of the European Court of Human Rights at Casement Aerodrome Baldonnel yesterday presented Integrity Awards to Private Sean Martin and Private Neil Martin in recognition of the integrity shown by their actions in their family, community and Unit in the aftermath of the death of their mother, Martina in the Creeslough explosion.

The brothers were nominated by Sgt Liam Russell, who says the integrity shown by the brothers since returning to work has not gone unnoticed as they continue to show outstanding courage and dedication to service.

Cpl Barry Foley meanwhile, has been honoured for his 38 years service in the 28th Infantry Battalion for consistently displaying the values of Oglaigh na hEireann.

CS Kieran Crawford says Barry is a soldier of the old school who puts the job first, is loyal to his colleagues, his Unit and the Defence Forces.