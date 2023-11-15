Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Three Donegal Defence Forces members awarded for exemplary values

 

Three Donegal members of the Defence Forces have received Values Awards for exemplifying the values and standards of Óglaigh na hÉireann.

Private Sean Martin and Private Neil Martin received Integrity Awards and Cpl Barry Foley was honoured as a Values Champion at the ceremony yesterday.

The President of the European Court of Human Rights at Casement Aerodrome Baldonnel yesterday presented Integrity Awards to Private Sean Martin and Private Neil Martin in recognition of the integrity shown by their actions in their family, community and Unit in the aftermath of the death of their mother, Martina in the Creeslough explosion.

The brothers were nominated by Sgt Liam Russell, who says the integrity shown by the brothers since returning to work has not gone unnoticed as they continue to show outstanding courage and dedication to service.

Cpl Barry Foley meanwhile, has been honoured for his 38 years service in the 28th Infantry Battalion for consistently displaying the values of Oglaigh na hEireann.

CS Kieran Crawford says Barry is a soldier of the old school who puts the job first, is loyal to his colleagues, his Unit and the Defence Forces.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Group formed on back of calls for Donegal Town traffic management plan be stopped

15 November 2023
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Exiting of Gaza by Irish citizens ‘complex diplomatic process’ – Minister McConalogue

15 November 2023
polestar lights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for alternative travel facilities in Letterkenny after ‘frenzy’ over Polestar traffic lights

15 November 2023
Neil Sean martin
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal Defence Forces members awarded for exemplary values

15 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

donegaltown1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Group formed on back of calls for Donegal Town traffic management plan be stopped

15 November 2023
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Exiting of Gaza by Irish citizens ‘complex diplomatic process’ – Minister McConalogue

15 November 2023
polestar lights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for alternative travel facilities in Letterkenny after ‘frenzy’ over Polestar traffic lights

15 November 2023
Neil Sean martin
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal Defence Forces members awarded for exemplary values

15 November 2023
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Schools dropping subjects due to lack of teachers

15 November 2023
Thomas Nov
Top Stories, News

Change to Donegal’s electoral boundary is inevitable – Pringle

15 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube