Work has begun on the construction of the new 110-bed community nursing unit in Letterkenny.

Plant equipment began arriving on the site on Kilmacrennan Road yesterday, with the €59 million expected to be complete and functional by the first quarter of 2026.

The unit will provide a mix of long-stay and short-stay beds for rehabilitation and dementia care users, with Minister Charlie McConalogue welcoming the commencement, saying it will help alleviate pressures on Letterkenny University Hospital.