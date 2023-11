A driver was arrested in Carndonagh yesterday on suspicion of drug driving.

The driver was stopped by Gardaí for not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver then failed the roadside oral fluid preliminary drug test, testing positive for cocaine and was arrested by Buncrana Roads Policing Unit.

Gardaí in Donegal are urging people not to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and to never take risks on the road.