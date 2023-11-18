Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dungloe’s Danny Boyle wins his bout in the Rumble in the Hills

London-based Dungloe native Danny Boyle won his third professional fight in what was a scheduled six round light heavyweight bout with the experienced Bulgarian boxer Evgeni Borisov at the Rumble in the Hills event held at the Aura Complex in Letterkenny.

“That was amazing,” beamed Boyle afterwards.

Roared on by the Donegal fans in the audience this was his fourth professional fight, but his first on Irish soil.

For the most part, it was a tough, close affair and the final round saw both boxers giving it their all. Boyle won the fight by unanimous decision, 60-53 and he moves to, 3-0-1 .

Afterwards he gave his reaction to Chris Ashmore.

Previously he won on points against Robbie Chapman and Kristaps Zulgis and in his last outing before the Letterkenny event drew with Harley Collison.

 

