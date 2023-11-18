Ethan Doherty wins Young Footballer of the Year

Ethan Doherty won the GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year for 2023 at last night’s All-Star Awards’ show in Dublin.

Doherty’s club team, Glen, will play Donegal’s Naomh Conaill the next weekend in the Ulster Club Championship. Ethan follows in the footsteps of Michael Murphy, David Clifford, and Con O’Callaghan in winning the prestigious award. The previous Ulster champion was Ryan McHugh in 2014.

Meanwhile, Derry’s Conor McCluskey, Gareth McKinless, Brendan Rodgers, and Shane McGuigan all won All-Stars at the last-night event.